Assam body-on-cycle case: Enroute deceased’s house, probe team falls into river as bamboo bridge collapses

While the Majuli district administration has begun its own investigation into the incident of a man carrying his younger brother’s body on a bicycle on Monday morning from a government hospital to his village, several members of another probe team headed by the state director of health services sustained injuries when the bamboo bridge on a stream collapsed as they were crossing it to reach the dead boy’s house. “We have started investigation into two aspects; one, whether the allegation that the family had called up the 108 ambulance service was true; and two, whether any hospital employee had actually seen the body being tied to a bicycle in the hospital premises itself,” Pallav Gopal Jha, deputy commissioner of the newly-created Majuli district said.

In what appears to have caused further embarrassment to the government, at least four members of a government investigation team fell into a river when the makeshift bamboo bridge which leads to the victim’s village collapsed due to overload. While Rathin Bhuyan, state director of health services, who was heading the team had a narrow escape, the four who fell into the Luit river included additional director Tankeswar Das and Majuli additional deputy commissioner Naren Das.

The incident of a man taking his younger brother’s body from the Majuli government hospital after he died in the wee hours of Monday had caused strong reactions, especially as it took place in Majuli, which is a legislative assembly constituency represented by none other than Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The body, tied to the bicycle, was taken to their village, about eight kms from the government hospital at Garamur, with the man having to cross the Luit, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, by a make-shift bamboo bridge. It was this bridge that collapsed when the probe team from Guwahati, headed by state director of health services, was on its way to the village.

The chief minister asked the state health services director to immediately rush to Majuli to carry out a probe. This was when the makeshift bamboo bridge collapsed on Wednesday.

