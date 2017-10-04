Assam BJP MP says minister takes 10% commission for contracts; Sonowal asks for proof

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The 16-month old BJP-led government in Assam on Wednesday received a major jolt when party MP Ram Prasad Sharma told a local TV news channel that Ranjit Dutta, irrigation and handloom minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal was in the habit of taking 10 per cent “commission” in all contracts in his departments. Even as this allegation went viral, chief minister Sonowal not only asked MP Sharma to come out with documentary proof (against the minister), but also said that he would take “strong action” if such proof was made available to him.

“Our government has taken a zero-tolerance stand against corruption. If RP Sharma has any proof, then I will take strong action. We will not compromise with corruption. If there is any proof against the chief minister, then he will also have to face it,” Sonowal said.

Sharma, a well-known lawyer who represents the Tezpur constituency had on Tuesday evening told a local TV news channel that while several ministers were taking commissions, he was sure of irrigation and handloom minister Dutta. “One of my boys too recently got a contract by paying 10 per cent commission to the minister. There are a few other ministers too who take commissions. Our chief minister, who is known for his honest and upright qualities, must inquire into this practice. We came to power by promising a corruption-free government,” Sharma was seen saying in the channel.

Minister Dutta, whose assembly segment Behali is part of Sharma’s Lok Sabha constituency Tezpur, however flatly denied the allegations and instead complained that the MP was in the habit of making baseless statements that had affected the image of the party and the government.

“Sharma’s allegation is baseless. There is no question of asking for commissions. Moreover, Sharma is into the habit of making baseless comments and allegations that have affected the party and government’s image. He had in the past even made some remarks about the chief minister,” Dutta said. The minister also said that he had already lodged a complaint with the state BJP leadership against Sharma’s “baseless and irresponsible” allegations. “I am sure the party will initiate appropriate steps against Sharma,” he added.

Chief minister Sonowal, who was on tour in Dibrugarh, his home district, when asked about the spat between the MP and the minister, said the government was firm on its zero-tolerance stand against corruption. “Our government had announced a zero-tolerance stand on corruption in the very beginning. That is why as many as 56 government officers and employees are currently in jail,” Sonowal said in Dibrugarh.

Incidentally, in March this year, the Anti-Corruption and Vigilance wing of the Assam Police had arrested Kujendra Doley, secretary in the irrigation department headed by Dutta, after catching him red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe in his office chamber. The police had also recovered Rs 45 lakh in cash from various drawers and almirahs of his office chamber.

