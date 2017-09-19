Assam: BJP expels Muslim leader over Rohingya protest rally

Behind a camp for Rohingya Muslims in New Delhi. Oinam Anand Behind a camp for Rohingya Muslims in New Delhi. Oinam Anand

Five days after she appealed to people to join a rally to protest atrocities on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, Benazir Arfan, an executive member of the BJP’s State Mazdoor Morcha, was on Monday expelled from the party for flouting its stand on the issue. “Benazir Arfan has been expelled after she failed to give any satisfactory reply to the showcause notice served last Thursday on why disciplinary action should not be taken against her for organising a rally over the Rohingya Muslim issue in Guwahati without bringing the matter to the party forum,” Dilip Saikia, general secretary of the BJP’s Assam unit, said.

Saikia said the decision to expel Benazir came after a four-member meeting of the Assam BJP’s Disciplinary Action Committee, which discussed her activities and social media posts. “She had also mentioned an organisation that is not part of the BJP and under whose banner the protest rally was convened. The BJP and the central government have a definite stand on the Rohingya Muslim issue and there cannot be any deviation from that. But she clearly flouted the party line,” Saikia said.

A civil engineer, Benazir (31) had joined the party in 2015 and contested Assembly polls from Jania constituency of Barpeta district in 2016, gathering 6,055 votes against 86,930 by Abdul Khaleque of the Congress. Benazir said she had sent her reply to the showcause notice but was not given the opportunity to be heard. “I should have been summoned by the disciplinary action committee and given the opportunity to defend myself. How could they expel me ex parte?” she said.

Benazir said she was divorced by her husband when the BJP gave her a ticket to contest elections. “I am a victim of triple talaq because of the BJP. My husband threw me out the moment the BJP gave me a ticket,” she said.

Benazir said there was a conspiracy against her in the party. “I had joined the party with high hopes… But the moment I started raising my voice against injustice within the party, I have been pushed to the corner with a well-drawn conspiracy,” she said, adding that she faced the wrath of senior leaders after she pointed out that a particular woman was being handed out several posts.

