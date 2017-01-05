Assam: Bangladeshi wanted for triple murder held

The Assam DGP also said that the Bangladeshi had admitted during interrogation that he had sneaked into Tripura after committing the crime. (Photo for representational purpose) The Assam DGP also said that the Bangladeshi had admitted during interrogation that he had sneaked into Tripura after committing the crime. (Photo for representational purpose)

A BANGLADESHI national, who had fled from his country and was taking shelter in a village in Assam, was arrested late Tuesday evening, with police saying he was involved in a triple murder in his home district Comilla in the neighbouring country.

“We initially suspected he was one of the several JMB members suspected to have been involved in the Dhaka cafe attack. But after several hours of interrogation, the Dhaka cafe terror attack link was ruled out. Instead he has been found to be involved in a triple murder case, following which he had run away to India,” said Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay.

The Bangladeshi national, Sohail Ahmed alias Omar Nasir alias Saju, hails from village Anantapur under Begamganj police station in Noakhali district of Bangladesh, DGP Sahay said. “He was taking shelter in the house of one Mukbul Alom Mazumdar alias Rupam, of Cachar district in southern Assam after the duo met in Bishalgarh in Tripura a few weeks ago,” Sahay said.

The Assam DGP also said that the Bangladeshi had admitted during interrogation that he had sneaked into Tripura after committing the crime. It was there that he met Mazumdar, a mason, and accompanied him to his village in Cachar district in Assam.

When a group of local residents informed the police about the presence of a stranger in the village, both Ahmed and Mazumdar were arrested, the DGP said. The two were arrested from Dakhin Mohanpur Part 2 village under Sonai police station of Cachar, an Assam district that shares the international boundary with Bangladesh.