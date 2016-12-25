Assam assembly speaker Ranjit Das to take charge as BJP state chief

Ranjit Das will replace Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as chief of the BJP’s Assam unit. (Source: File) Ranjit Das will replace Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as chief of the BJP’s Assam unit. (Source: File)

Assam assembly speaker Ranjit Kumar Das will take charge as the president of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati on Sunday. Prior to that, he will submit his resignation as the speaker of the assembly.

“BJP national president Amit Shah has appointed Assam BJP legislator Ranjit Das as the sState party chief,” BJP had earlier said in a statement issued in New Delhi.

Das, a former Indian Information Service officer, will replace Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as chief of the BJP’s Assam unit. Das was elected to the assembly for the first time in 2011.