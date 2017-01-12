Assam, Arunachal woo investors in Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit (File Photo)

Both states now in the hands of the BJP, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, have gone all out to woo investors during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, with both states pointing out that the Northeast was India’s Gateway to Southeast Asia, a market that could be best explored through this region. “Assam, as the biggest economy in the North-eastern region, has the potential of being the pivot of India’s Act East policy. There is a large market comprising Bangladesh, Myanmar and the ASEAN waiting to be accessed for investment. While the region was all along looked at as a periphery, it is time we look at Assam as a perfect business gateway and as the centre of the Indo-ASEAN partnership and interface,” Assam industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in the Summit in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Patowary particularly focussed on the immense potential in sectors like pharma, bamboo, hydrocarbon, textiles, tea and horticulture, and said that seamless accessibility to the region through a strong network of roadways, railways, airways and inland waterways in Assam was now available to the investors.

“Assam has enacted the Ease of Doing Business Act, 2016 a few months ago, and has also become the first state in the country to approve the GST. In Assam, a single window clearance system has been set up for providing online clearance and permission in fixed time frame,” Patowary said. He also interacted with industry leaders like Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani on the inaugural day of the Global Summit and appraised them about the current conducive industrial environment in Assam.

Arunachal opening up: Khandu

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said his state, with its strategic location between Bhutan, China and Myanmar vis-à-vis government of India’s Act East Policy, offers immeasurable opportunities for business and growth in the years to come.

Interacting with top-shot entrepreneurs on the side-lines of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Khandu particularly invited investments in agriculture, horticulture and tourism sectors immediately to begin with. “Arunachal Pradesh is favourably situated between the huge markets of mainland India in the South and South-Asian countries beyond its borders,” he said. Khandu also said that while Arunachal Pradesh remained closed to investors from outside due to its remoteness and poor market, the state was now opening up its treasure trove with better communication network like the Trans-Arunachal Highway, several Advance Landing Grounds, and extension of railway lines, better bridges, and a more congenial atmosphere of doing brisk business.

