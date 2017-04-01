Assam: AASU protest against granting citizenship to Hindu migrants from Bangladesh

All Assam Students’ Union chief advisor Sammujal Bhattacharya said Assam would not bear the burden of migrants after 1971 irrespective of their religion. (Source: Facebook/AASU (All Assam Students Union)) All Assam Students’ Union chief advisor Sammujal Bhattacharya said Assam would not bear the burden of migrants after 1971 irrespective of their religion. (Source: Facebook/AASU (All Assam Students Union))

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 29 ethnic organisations on Saturday took out a procession in Guwahati protesting the Centre’s decision to grant citizenship to Hindu migrants from Bangladesh.

Addressing the rally, AASU chief advisor Sammujal Bhattacharya demanded that both the central and state governments would have to protect the interest of indigenous people in the state as their identity and security were being threatened by Bangladeshi intruders.

Stating that neither Hindu nor Muslim illegal migrants from Bangladesh would be allowed to be brought into Assam through the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the student leader said Assam would not bear the burden of migrants after 1971 irrespective of their religion.

AASU President Dipankar Kumar Nath warned that the people of the state would never compromise on their decades-long demand for detection and deportation of infiltrators who illegally migrated to the state from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971, the deadline set by the historic Assam Accord in 1985.

Demanding implementation of the Assam Accord, AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi claimed that “the conspiracy to dump Hindu migrants from Bangladesh in Assam would not be allowed.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is in conflict with the Assam Accord which states that illegal migrants from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971 would be deported”.

