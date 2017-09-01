Assam Aadhar card exercise to begin in December

People from the state making on-line applications for various purposes have been also facing problems because such on-line applications are not accepted without the Aadhar card number. People from the state making on-line applications for various purposes have been also facing problems because such on-line applications are not accepted without the Aadhar card number.

Assam, which, along with Jammu & Kashmir, had not yet been covered under the Aadhar Card programme, would roll out the exercise on December 1, with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday here asking the authorities to complete it within one year.

Sonowal, while discussing about the exercise with senior government officials also asked the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to engage local vendors for the data collection process so that the exercise was also able to generate employment opportunities for the local youth.

Involving an expenditure of Rs160 crore, the exercise would cover 3.18 crore people of the state, many of whom have been facing problems for non-issuance of Aadhar cards.

The worst sufferers have been students from the state applying for admissions in institutions outside the state, with authorities in most places not aware of the fact that Assam was yet to be covered under the exercise.

People from the state making on-line applications for various purposes have been also facing problems because such on-line applications are not accepted without the Aadhar card number.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App