Assam: 55 get Rs 1.25 lakh for clearing UPSC prelims

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday cautioned students and youth against adopting unfair means to achieve success in life. In the past couple of days, the state has been rocked by the sensational arrest of as many as 21 officers of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) of the 2013 batch through fraudulent means.

“There is no short cut to success and you must put your best efforts to be successful in life,” Sonowal said, asking students to take the UPSC and other all-India competitive examinations in large numbers for the betterment of the state. He was speaking at a function after distributing cheques worth Rs 1.25 lakh each to 55 candidates from the state who had recently cleared the UPSC preliminary exams.

