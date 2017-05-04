Assam: 10 major roads in Guwahati to be renamed

Assam Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The existing names of ten major roads in Guwahati have been proposed to be changed by the Assam Government renaming them in honour of eminent personalities of the state. Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today told reporters that the 10 km stretch of the Guwahati-Shillong (GS) Road within the city will be renamed Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Path, while the Assam-Trunk (AT) Road from Paltan Bazar to Bharalumukh will now be called Mahapurush Srimanta Damodar Dev Path.

The Six Mile to Narengi VIP Road will be renamed Mahapurush Madabdev Path, Ganesh Mandir to NH Via Hatigaon will be Mahapurush Harisev Path, Ganesh Mandir via Kahilipara to Lalganesh will be Pandit Deendyal Upadhyaya Path, Sarma said.

The Kharghuli to Noonmati road will be named Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, Henrabari Road to Sachal VIP point will be Khagen Mahanta Path, Sijubari Path will be Chaolung Sukaphaa Path, Beltola Khanapara Road will be Pir Ajan Fakir Path, while the Guwahati Club Taffic Rotary named Sahityarathi Lakhminath Bezbaroa Chowk, the minister added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now