Assailants open fire outside Rohtak courts complex, 1 dead, 3 severely injured

Two armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing outside the Rohtak district courts complex on Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and three severely injured. Ramesh Lohar, a gangster, was the main target. The shooters arrived on a motorbike, fired nearly 16 rounds and then sped away. A lawyer was also among the three injured. All the injured were rushed to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

A large contingent of police personnel reached the spot and cordoned the courts’ complex. The court proceedings were disrupted for at least 30 minutes, but resumed soon after the incident. Senior police officials who arrived at the scene recorded statements from the eye witnesses.

In their preliminary investigation, police is suspecting the incident to be a fallout of an ongoing gangwar between Ramesh Lohar and his rival Naresh aka Kala, both residents of the same village – Bohar – in Rohtak distrct.

This morning, Ramesh Lohar was brought to the Rohtak district courts for a hearing in an attempt to murder case in which he is facing trial. In the firing, Ramesh sustained bullet injuries on his feet.

An advocate practicing in the Rohtak district courts, Joshi Ahlawat said, “Around 10:45-11 am, two armed persons first opened fire. An advocate Manjit Yadav who was entering the courts complex sustained bullet injuries in his arm.

First they [assailants] fired at the entry gate of the courts complex. Then they moved towards a nearby State Bank of India’s ATM counter and again opened fire aiming at a couple of persons who were being brought for their appearance in a court case. Both the assailants were wearing black kurtas and salwar and had their faces covered with some handkerchief like thing”.

Pankaj Nain, Superindent of Police, Rohtak, said, “Prima-facie it appears a fallout of an ongoing gangwar between Ramesh Lohar and his rival Naresh Kala. We are finding out more details and trying to ascertain the identity of the assailants. There were two assailants who opened gunshots. We are yet investigating”.