Aspiring air hostess murder case: Police arrest accused in Mumbai

Riya Gautam, the aspiring air hostess who was stabbed to death in Shahdara, New Delhi Riya Gautam, the aspiring air hostess who was stabbed to death in Shahdara, New Delhi

A joint team of Delhi Police and Mumbai crime branch late Friday night arrested 21-year old Adil Khan alias Munne Khan, accused of stabbing 21-year old aspiring air-hostess Riya Gautam in Shahdara area of New Delhi on Wednesday. According to a report from India Today, Khan was arrested from Bandra suburb in Mumbai. As per the report, the accused was hiding at his relatives’ house and was on his way to flee to another state when he was arrested.

The police are still trying to determine how he managed to escape to Mumbai after committing the crime. On Wednesday, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim 7 times. Speaking to Indian Express, the victim’s brother said that a complaint was filed against the accused three months ago for stalking and harassment. “About three months ago, she told us that a man was harassing and stalking her. We had lodged a complaint at the Mansarovar Park police station. Police told us that he was in Gujarat and that they would investigate,” Ashish, the victim’s elder brother, said.

The entire incident was captured in a nearby CCTV camera. A leaked footage showed the accused stabbing her several times before she managed to free herself and sought help from nearby shopkeepers. “There were so many people… she must have screamed too but no one helped her. No one tried to save her,” Riya’s sister Komal told Indian Express.

Riya, who had finished a year-long course at Frankfinn Institute in Laxmi Nagar, succumbed to injuries at GTB hospital . “Jab main mila hospital mein, who hosh mein thi. Usne bola ‘bhaiya, issko zinda matt chhorna, isse jaan se maarna…bahut galat kiya hai isne mere saath,” Ashish said.

Mumbai crime branch officials, speaking to reporters, said that the accused has been handed over to Delhi Police. “The unit 9 of the crime branch conducted the operation with the Delhi police. The accused has been handed over to Delhi police for further action,” DCP, Detection, Dilip Sawant told Mid-Day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd