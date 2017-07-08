Aspiring air hostess murder case: Three arrested in Mumbai after Riya Gautam stabbed to death

Riya Gautam a resident of Ramnagar area in Mansarovar Park, was attacked by Khan in a busy market. A CCTV grab of the incident shows the accused attacking the woman and she running away from him. After some time, the accused can be seen fleeing from the spot, a police official stated. (File Photo) Riya Gautam a resident of Ramnagar area in Mansarovar Park, was attacked by Khan in a busy market. A CCTV grab of the incident shows the accused attacking the woman and she running away from him. After some time, the accused can be seen fleeing from the spot, a police official stated. (File Photo)

Three people have been arrested on Saturday in an ongoing investigation about the murder of an aspiring air hostess, Riya Gautam who was stabbed to death in broad day light in Delhi this week, police sources informed. Adil Banne Khan (23), Juned Salim Ansari (19) and Fazil Raju Ansari (18) were arrested by Mumbai Crime branch from Bandra suburb on Friday night.

While Adil Banne Khan, the prime accused, is a resident of Delhi’s Mansarovar Park, the two others hail from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. “We have arrested an accused named by Adil and two of his associates from Bandra who were wanted by Delhi Police in a murder case,” Sanjay Saxena, Joint Commissioner of Police(Crime) told news agency PTI. All the arrested accused were handed over to Delhi Police, Saxena said.

On Friday, Unit-9 of Mumbai Crime Branch received information from a source that Khan and two of his aides had taken refuge somewhere in Bandra East, a police official said. Consequently, a search operation was carried out in the area and all the three accused were arrested, he said. According to police, Riya Gautam alias Charu (21), was stabbed multiple times on July 5 by Khan, who was allegedly stalking her. She succumbed to her injuries on the next day in a Delhi hospital.

An offence of murder was registered against Khan at Mansarovar Police Station after Riya’s death but the accused was absconding since then. Her family has alleged that she had filed a police complaint against the accused in April but no action was taken.

Riya Gautam a resident of Ramnagar area in Mansarovar Park, was attacked by Khan in a busy market. A CCTV grab of the incident shows the accused attacking the woman and she running away from him. After some time, the accused can be seen fleeing from the spot, a police official stated.

“The victim and Khan had a fight near her house that day following which she was attacked. In an attempt to save herself, she rushed to a shop for help but nobody was present there,” police said. Khan followed her inside the shop and stabbed her multiple times. Even though there were some people, they didn’t go near Khan for the fear of getting attacked. She was later rushed to a hospital. According to police, the victim and the accused were known to each other for the last one year. However, after some time, she distanced herself from him and her indifference irked him.

She approached the police with a complaint against the accused in April but he got a whiff of the matter and when his house was raided, it was found that he had fled to Gujarat. Khan had allegedly been harassing her and would often ask her to talk to him. When she was returning from a shop, the accused stopped her and tried to engage in a conversation but when she ignored him, he attacked her, eyewitnesses had told the police.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd