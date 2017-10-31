Aspirations rise when people believe govt can fulfil them: Piyush Goyal in Jharkhand

Piyush Goyal with Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das in Ranchi. PTI Piyush Goyal with Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das in Ranchi. PTI

Union Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said people’s aspirations rise only when they believe that the government has the intention and the capacity to fulfill them. He also said that without a ‘new Jharkhand’, the goal of a ‘new India’ could not be achieved. After inaugurating the first Jharkhand Mining Show 2017, a three-day global mining and minerals meet, Goyal said, “Whenever we talk about big things, people question whether we will be able to complete them because aspirations are very high. To them I say that people’s aspirations rise only when they believe that the government of the day will deliver on those promises.”

Lauding CM Raghubar Das, Goyal referred to how the CM allayed his fears regarding security for a couple of rail links passing through Maoist-hit areas. “I raised this point with him and he simply responded, ‘who told you so?’. He has assured me that we can work 24 hours (a day)…forces will be there,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that development without keeping in mind the improvement in the lives of common people would be meaningless.

CM Das said the state wanted investors not just to invest in mining but also in the manufacturing of mining equipment and exploration tools. “The products will have a ready market in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal,” Das told the gathering.

