Asola sanctuary incident: Surajkund police station sub-inspector suspended for allegedly harassing students

The sub-inspector of Surajkund police station in Faridabad was suspended on Friday following allegations by seven students that local police did not help them after the incident at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary and forced them to tender a written apology, as per ANI reports. The sub-inspector was suspended for negligence of duty, said the Commissioner of Police, Faridabad. Seven students, including three from JNU, were allegedly beaten up by a group of people at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary in Faridabad on August 14 evening. The students said the attackers also “molested” a female student when they resisted.

The students lodged a “zero FIR’ — registered at a different location than the incident — at south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North police station on Wednesday, which transferred it to the police station in Faridabad.

The complaint that was made by the girl read, “Around 8.30 pm, while returning to our campus, we were intercepted by three men there. They asked the relationship between me and the boys.” Soon, they grew violent and 8-9 people gathered. “They started assaulting us and hurled abuses,” the complaint said, adding that the ordeal lasted two hours and they were rescued by two locals.

Earlier on Friday, the JNU Students Union condemned the Haryana Police for allegedly harassing the students who wanted to file a complaint. JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey said the union would approach the Faridabad commissioner of police seeking action against Surajkund police and the mob. “This reflects the environment of fear that is being created in the country. The goons openly threatened the girl and abused the boys. Now see the pathetic condition of Haryana Police that instead of helping victims, they behaved in the same way these goons were behaving,” Pandey said.

