Asked about assault on protesters, Kerala top cop cites threat to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a terror threat during last Saturday's visit to Kochi to inaugurate the metro rail, according to Police.

Kerala DGP T P Senkumar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a terror threat during last Saturday’s visit to Kochi to inaugurate the metro rail.

The DGP was justifying the police action against people who were agitating against an IOC plant near Kochi, who took out a protest march to the premises of the high court three days before the PM’s visit.

The police had acted tough against the people who had protested near the high court. Kochi city police deputy commissioner, Yatish Chandra, had allegedly assaulted the agitators and had reportedly dragged a few of them along the road. There is a clamour even from ruling party leaders to take action against Chandra.

The DGP said there was a terror module in Kochi during the PM’s visit. “We couldn’t take any risk. We didn’t reveal it then. The agitators were protesting along the route fixed for the motorcade of the PM when SPG personnel were there…,’’ the DGP said.

