ASJ defeats ABVP, NSUI in UoH student elections

University Of Hyderabad University Of Hyderabad

Alliance for Social Justice (ASJ), a coalition of several student organisations at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), on Friday won the students’ union elections held last week. This was the second students’ election after the suicide of UoH scholar Rohith Vemula early last year.

The ASJ comprises Students Federation of India (SFI), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Dalit Students Union (DSU), Muslim Federation of India (MFI), Telangana Students Federation (TSF), Tribal Students Federation and Bahujan Students Federation. The alliance defeated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students of India (NSUI).

ASJ’s Sreerag Poickadan, a PhD scholar from Regional Studies, won as president of the students’ union. ASJ’s T Naresh from TSF won as vice-president, while Arif Ahmed of SFI won as general secretary. ASA’s Lolam Sravan Kumar won as sports secretary.

An alliance led by SFI had last year won the students’ union polls at University of Hyderabad.

