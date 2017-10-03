ASI, three militants killed as BSF foils attempt to storm forces’ camp near Srinagar airport

Militants attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport on Tuesday. Suspected fidayeen militants entered a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Militants attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport on Tuesday. Suspected fidayeen militants entered a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

A Border Security Force (BSF) assistant sub-inspector lost his life, while three militants were killed in an operation in which security forces thwarted an attempt by the Jaish-e-Mohammed to storm a BSF camp near the high-security Srinagar airport on Tuesday. JeM, the Pakistan-based terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Talking to media after the encounter, Jammu and Kashmir state director general of police SP Vaid said all three militants who had sneaked into the BSF camp had been “neutralised”. “We are carrying out search operations inside the premises to rule out the possibility of planting of explosives,” he said.

According to officials, there was prior intelligence input that a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative identified as ‘Noora Trali’ had brought in a suicide squad into the city.

Later, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Muneer Khan said the overground network of the terror group had been identified but refrained from divulging any further information. When asked if JeM was behind the attack, Khan said, “Such type of attacks have been carried out by this group only.”

Assistant Sub-Inspector B K Yadav was killed and three BSF jawans injured when the militants entered the BSF battalion headquarters at Gogoland, adjacent to the airport. The attack assumes significance as it happened near the old airfield, which is manned by the Indian Air Force.

The attack hit civilian air operations, which were suspended for nearly three hours in the morning. However, they resumed at 10 am. “I personally went to the airport and ensured that the public does not face any problems in catching the aircraft,” Vaid said.

“Normal flight operations have resumed and passengers were boarding flights,” said Sharad Kumar, director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar.

Police also said militants entered the BSF’s 182 battalion headquarters via a damaged perimeter wall and started firing in all directions. A police official said three BSF jawans were injured in the beginning of the attack and a militant was killed in the retaliatory fire. Subsequently, the two remaining militants moved in different directions and took shelter in different buildings before being killed by security forces.

Yadav’s body was recovered during the mopping up operations.

With PTI inputs

