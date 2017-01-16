Karnataka: Two held, including assistant sub-inspector, for raping mentally unsound woman

Two persons, including a police officer, have been arrested in connection with alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman in Tumkuru city, about 70 km away from Bengaluru. An Assistant Sub-Inspector has been arrested for the alleged rape while the driver of a private vehicle has been held for abetting the crime, Tumkuru Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said.

Watch what else is making news

The ASI and the driver have been booked under IPC sections 376-C (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) and 36 (effect caused partly by act and partly by omission), Isha said.

The incident took place in the intervening night of January 14 and 15, when the victim was walking alone, some five kilometers away from her house, Isha said.

The ASI spotted her while on patrol on a motorbike with a Home Guard jawan, she said.

The ASI stopped the bike and enquired about her address and called on her brother’s phone telling him that he is bringing his sister back home, Isha said.

The accused then asked the Home Guard jawan to go back to the police station, she said.

The accused helped the victim to board a car which was standing some 100 meters away, and committed the crime in the moving vehicle, Isha said.