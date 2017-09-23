ASI, GSI probe if lingam at Mahakal temple has shrunk

Experts from ASI and GSI inspect the lingam at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. Express Experts from ASI and GSI inspect the lingam at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. Express

Has the size of the lingam at the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, shrunk in the last few decades? Has the reckless rubbing and pouring of adulterated milk and application of panchamrit — a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar — contributed to the erosion of the lingam? If yes, what steps can be taken to prevent further deterioration?

A committee comprising experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) will provide answers to these questions. The committee, formed at the instance of the Supreme Court, visited the temple recently and studied the lingam in the sanctum sanctorum, the entire premises and also took samples of water used.

The court has asked the committee to prepare a report containing the rate at which the deterioration in the size of the lingam is taking place, if any, and suggest remedial measures. The committee has also been asked to study other structures and recommend steps for overall improvement of the entire premises and their preservation. The matter will come up for hearing on October 3.

Erosion of the lingam was not the subject matter of the Special Leave Petition filed by Sarika Guru, who identifies herself as a social worker. Guru’s counsel advocate Ashok Chitale told The Indian Express that the plea related to management of the temple and the issue of the erosion of lingam came up during submissions.

In 2013, the Ujjain resident moved Madhya Pradesh High Court against alleged mismanagement of the assets of the temple, offerings made by devotees, and alleged violation of the law that governs management of the temple. She had sought a direction to stop the practice of giving 35 per cent share of offerings to pujaris and sevaks and 75 per cent share of the abhishek money to purohits (pandas).

A single bench ruled in her favour and suggested amendments in the temple rules to stop the practice of giving share from donation, endowment and abhishek money to priests.

Challenging the order before a division bench, the temple authorities and priests denied all allegations, arguing that there was nothing illegal about sharing money with priests because resolutions had been passed in this regard. The division bench quashed the order of the single bench, saying it should not have entertained the PIL. Subsequently, Guru moved the apex court against the order.

