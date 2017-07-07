ASI bans selfie sticks at site museums

After issuing a temporary advisory against the use of selfie sticks at protected monuments last year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has permanently banned selfie sticks at site museums across the country.

The ASI released a notification on Wednesday stating, “Selfie sticks are strictly not permitted on the museum premises.” Besides selfie sticks, it has also banned heavy camera equipment and flashlights at these museums.

However, visitors to the 46 site museums across India, such as Agra’s Taj Museum, Delhi’s Indian War Memorial Museum can continue to take their cellphones inside the premises and use the museum lighting to take pictures of artefacts.

Site museums are spaces where the ASI keeps the small, movable antiquities found at ancient sites in close association with the remains to which they belong.

Rakesh Singh Lal, Additional Director General, ASI, said: “Generally, the site museums are smaller compared to regular public museums and have space constraints. Hence, visitors using the selfie sticks end up restricting the movement of others.”

