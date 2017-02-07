ASI attempts suicide and sustains bullet injury in Malda

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Paresh Roy, posted at Bhutni police station at Bhutni Island in Malda district tried to commit suicide and sustained a bullet injury today evening, Malda district administration officials said. The incident happened around 6.40 PM and the bullet hit his chest. According to Sahakari Sabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad, Gour Chandra Mondal, the incident happened inside the police station as the ASI tried to commit suicide.

The ASI was taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment. “Doctors at the Malda Medical College and Hospital referred him to be taken to a hospital in Kolkata,” BDO of Manikchalk, Utpal Mukhopadhyay said. The Sahakari Sabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad, Gour Chandra Mondal said, “The ASI’s condition was critical.”

Gour Chandra Mondal also said that he learnt that the ASI tried to put an end to his life since he was denied leave by his superior officers. “He was not treated properly by his superiors also. He was a constable and was recently promoted and he used to be treated badly by his superiors since he was not well conversant with official work,” Gour Chandra Mondal said.