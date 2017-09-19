ASI arrested for ‘raping’ minor girl in Cooch Behar

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) inside a police barrack at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district. Accused ASI Haridas Roy has been suspended and arrested on Sunday. (Representational Image) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) inside a police barrack at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district. Accused ASI Haridas Roy has been suspended and arrested on Sunday. (Representational Image)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) inside a police barrack at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district. Accused ASI Haridas Roy has been suspended and arrested on Sunday. Sources in the police said the mother of the girl, a Class IV student, runs a small eatery in the area. She alleged that the incident happened on September 6 when her daughter had gone to the police barrack to deliver breakfast to the ASI.

Police sources said that when the girl went to deliver the food, the accused was alone in a room. He dragged the girl inside and allegedly raped her. As per the complaint, the girl was also threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Initially, she kept silent but later when her mother asked her to deliver the food again, she broke her silence, they said.

“ASI Haridas Roy has been arrested and also suspended from the job. The family has alleged rape. On the basis of the complaint lodged, the victim has been sent for medical examination. We are waiting for the reports,” SP (Cooch Behar) Anup Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App