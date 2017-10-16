Ashwani Lohani warns staff against drinking on duty, corruption

Ashwani Lohani, Chairman of the Railway Board, at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Ashwani Lohani, Chairman of the Railway Board, at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani has warned his staff against drinking at work, corruption and other offenses such as sexual harassment, saying any lapse on these counts would invite strict action. In an interview published in the railway magazine, Rail Bandhu, last month, Lohani has said that introducing a better work culture in the national transporter is his priority.

“We will be very particular about corruption and other offences like consuming liquor on duty or sexual harassment,” he has said. Today, when asked as to what punishment would be given to those found guilty, Lohani told PTI, “Strict action will be taken against those found guilty on these counts.”

In the magazine interview, he has also said the railways plans to conduct open sessions so that employees can bring their issues to the table and “we can address them”.

Lohani has said railways staff are important to him and “if they are happy they will keep our passengers happy.” “We have got tremendous focus on HR and we will be taking good care of our human resources”, he has said. Lohani also reiterated that railways will do away with all “frills” so that there will be less “protocol” and “ceremonial things.”

