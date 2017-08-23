Ashwani Lohani appointed new Chairman of Railway Board

Suresh Prabhu has also offered to resign following Kaifiyat Express derailment on Wednesday. Suresh Prabhu has also offered to resign following Kaifiyat Express derailment on Wednesday.

Ashwani Lohani was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chairman of Railway Board after AK Mital tendered his resignation following recent train accidents. Lohani who holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering, currently is the Chairman & Managing Director of Air India.

Earlier in the day, AK Mital resigned from the post hours after Kaifiyat Express got derailed near Aurariya in Uttar Pradesh, injuring at least 70 people. The derailment comes just days after a major accident on the Haridwar-Delhi railway route when 14 coaches of the Utkal Express derailed, killing over 20 passengers. The train met with an accident after a dumper carrying sand overturned on the road parallel to the track.

In July, Mital became the first Railway Board chairman in history to be granted a two-year extension. His appointment was cleared by the Prime Minister’s Office. It was not immediately known if his resignation has been accepted by Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Prabhu also offered to quit in the wake of the recent train accidents. However, he has been asked by the Prime Minister to wait. Suresh Prabhu wrote on Twitter that he takes full moral responsibility for the derailments and has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

