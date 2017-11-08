Ashwani Kumar takes charge as Puducherry Chief Secretary

Ashwani Kumar (left) with Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi. (source: Twitter/@LGov_Puducherry) Ashwani Kumar (left) with Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi. (source: Twitter/@LGov_Puducherry)

Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday assumed charge as Puducherry Chief Secretary. He was Principal Secretary to PWD in the government of National Territory of Delhi before being transferred to Puducherry.

He succeeds Manoj Kumar Parida who has been transferred to Delhi. After taking charge, Ashwani Kumar had a courtesy meeting with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas.

He also had a formal meeting with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at his office in the Assembly campus. Official sources said he took part in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

After the new incumbent called on her, Bedi in her WhatsApp message to media persons said: “Ashwani Kumar comes with a reputation of impeccable integrity and professional acumen. I am delighted to welcome him and grateful to the government of India for posting him.”

