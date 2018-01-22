Congmen seeking sense of belonging from Capt govt, says Ashwani Kumar

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar. (Express Photo By Anil Sharma) Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar. (Express Photo By Anil Sharma)

Former Union Law Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Sunday suggested that Congress workers were seeking a “sense of belonging at every level of the state government”. Talking about Punjab politics, Ashwani Kumar asked Captain Amarinder Singh to make his state government “more inclusive” for Congress workers.

“Congress persons are seeking sense of belonging at every level in state government, which should be restored by CM Captain Amarinder Singh. He is an able administrator and understands the pulse of people of Punjab. I have no doubt that, he will give adequate representation to all the districts in pending Cabinet reshuffle…,” he said.

The former Union minister added: “Congress party is a united party in the state and I have no doubt that all Congressmen will rise up to the expectations that people have from them.”

When asked if he felt the absence of belongingness with regards to the state government among Congress workers, he said, “I have said this from my interaction with Congress workers and I am sure Captain Amarinder Singh will take steps to correct it.”

He said that he himself was not in touch with Congress government in the state for a long time.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App