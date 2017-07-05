Punjab High Court allows preservation of Ashutosh Maharaj’s body

Ashutosh Maharaj (File) Ashutosh Maharaj (File)

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday allowed the preservation of Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS) head Ashutosh Maharaj’s body and quashed a Single Bench order which had ordered cremation of the body.

A single bench of the court in 2014 had given directions for the cremation of ‘clinically dead’ Ashutosh Maharaj. The Sansthan had challenged the judgement saying the godman was in ‘samadhi’ (deep meditation) and would come out one day.

The HC double bench also ordered frequent inspection of the body by a medical team of a Ludhiana-based hospital. Sansthan has been directed to deposit 50 Lakh rupees as costs of the body inspection.

The High Court rejected the petition filed by Ashutosh Maharaj’s alleged son Dilip Kumar Jha’s for DNA test. On the demand of DNA test, the High Court asked Dilip Kumar Jha to file a civil suit if he wishes.

