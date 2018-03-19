Ashraf Sehrai replaces Syed Shah Geelani as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai (L) with Syed Shah Geelani (R) (Photo: ANI/Twitter) Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai (L) with Syed Shah Geelani (R) (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was on Monday appointed the new chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, the separatist organisation found by Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Geelani, however, would continue to be the chairman of the separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference. The decision to replace Geelani with Sehrai, who is his old-time friend and associate, was taken after an executive meet of the organisation

Geelani and Sehrai were among the founding members of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat when it was formed in 2005 after Geelani had a rift with Jamat-e-Islami, it’s parent organisation. Sehrai, then a member of Jamat, was instrumental in the formation of the new separatist outfit, say sources. Sehrai parted ways with the Jamat more than a decade ago.

Sehrai, who was until now the general secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was tipped to be the first choice to replace Geelani. In fact, three years ago, Geelani had decided to nominate him as his successor in the Hurriyat but the announcement was halted at the last moment after some members questioned Geelani making a nomination when organisation had an election system.

