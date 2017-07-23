Ashok Malik to be Kovind’s press secretary

Journalist Ashok Malik will be Kovind’s press secretary while Gujarat’s resident commissioner Bharat Lal his joint secretary. Journalist Ashok Malik will be Kovind’s press secretary while Gujarat’s resident commissioner Bharat Lal his joint secretary.

The government on Saturday appointed Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) chairman Sanjay Kothari as President-elect Ram Nath Kovind’s secretary. Journalist Ashok Malik will be Kovind’s press secretary while Gujarat’s resident commissioner Bharat Lal his joint secretary.

A department of personnel and training (DoPT) release said the Prime Minister-led cabinet’s appointments committee has approved the appointments for two years. Lal is a 1988 batch Gujarat-cadre Indian Forest Service officer while IAS officer Kothari had retired as DoPT secretary in June last year.

Kothari was appointed as PESB chief. Columnist Malik is a distinguished fellow at Observer Research Foundation, a policy think tank, where he heads the Neighbourhood Regional Studies Initiative.

