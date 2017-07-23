Ashok Malik to be Kovind’s press secretary

The government on Saturday appointed Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) chairman Sanjay Kothari as President-elect Ram Nath Kovind’s secretary. Journalist Ashok Malik will be Kovind’s press secretary while Gujarat’s resident commissioner Bharat Lal his joint secretary.
A department of personnel and training (DoPT) release said the Prime Minister-led cabinet’s appointments committee has approved the appointments for two years. Lal is a 1988 batch Gujarat-cadre Indian Forest Service officer while IAS officer Kothari had retired as DoPT secretary in June last year.
Kothari was appointed as PESB chief. Columnist Malik is a distinguished fellow at Observer Research Foundation, a policy think tank, where he heads the Neighbourhood Regional Studies Initiative.
