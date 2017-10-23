Ashok Gehlot targets BJP govt, says IB searched Gujarat hotel where he met Hardik, Jignesh

Ashok Gehlot is in charge of Congress’s affairs in poll-bound Gujarat. File Photo Ashok Gehlot is in charge of Congress’s affairs in poll-bound Gujarat. File Photo

Hitting out at the BJP government, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday claimed that the Intelligence Bureau and police searched the hotel rooms in Gujarat where he met Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said he had met Hardik and Jignesh in Ummed Hotel and after they left, the IB and police searched the rooms booked in his name and also took CCTV footage. “The rooms which have been booked in my name are being checked. We are openly saying, we have met them (Hardik and Jignesh) and will keep meeting them in future too,” Gehlot tweeted and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PMO.

I met Hardik n Jignesh in Ummed Hotel. IB, Police are chckng hotel rooms.@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji Wat is happening in Gandhiji’s Gujarat? — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 23, 2017

Gehlot, who is in charge of Congress’s affairs in poll-bound Gujarat, asked the BJP if Hardik and Jignesh were criminals or absconders and asked the saffron party to clear their stand. He said when they had met BJP leaders a few months ago, their offices were not checked. “Are Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani criminals or absconders? If that is so, BJP must clear its stand. When they met BJP leaders, then their offices were not checked. Why it is being done now?” he tweeted.

Are #HardikPatel and #JigneshMevani criminals or absconders? If that is so, BJP must clear its stand.#Gujarat — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 23, 2017

Gehlot alleged the surveillance was being done on BJP’s orders and asked if the right to privacy was the sole proprietorship of Amit Shah’s son Jay, who has been in the news after The Wire recently published a report, saying that his company’s turnover grew 16,000 times after Modi came to power in 2014.

Why CCTV footage was taken by IB n police from Hotel? Is the right to privacy, sole proprietorship of #JayAmitShah? — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 23, 2017

Earlier in the day, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor formally joined the Congress in the presence of party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar. Later at a rally, Gandhi lashed out at the Centre and especially Modi over GST, demonetisation and Digital India initiatives.

I condemn all this surveillance being done on BJP’s orders.#Gujarat — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 23, 2017

Gehlot said that he was impressed with the commitment of Hardik, Thakor and Jignesh towards the farmers, the poor and the SC, ST and OBC community. “Quite impressed by their commitment towards the farmers, the poor, the SC-ST and the OBC. Fully sure that colleagues and supporters of these 3 young leaders will do their best to ensure that people of Gujarat get rid of ill governance of the BJP,” he tweeted.

