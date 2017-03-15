Ashok Gehlot calls BJP govt formation in Goa and Manipur ‘reprehensible’

Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo) Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the BJP’s attempt to form governments in Goa and Manipur “reprehensible” while Congress general secretary C P Joshi called the process a subversion of democracy.

Gehlot, who was the Congress’s election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh said the BJP would flout any norm to grab power.

“What the BJP is doing in Goa and Manipur is reprehensible. They are trying to form govt by hook or by crook despite Cong. being single lrgst (largest) party,” he tweeted.

Gehlot said the government formation process in the two states, where the Congress emerged as the single largest party, had “exposed the BJP’s real intentions”.

“The five state Assembly election results gave clear majority to the Congress in Punjab and (it) emerged as single largest party in Goa and Manipur. So in three states, the electorate supported Congress. Whereas BJP got a clear mandate in two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Gehlot said.

“Now the BJP is unethically and immorally trying to cobble up numbers in Goa and Manipur, even when the mandate is not with them,” he added.

Joshi raised questions on the role of governors in Goa and Manipur, accusing them of partisan conduct.

“The governor’s new role – first certify the majority of party who appoints them, later invite their leader to form government. Democracy subverted,” Joshi said.

