Ashok Gehlot appointed member of Congress central election panel

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot has been appointed a member of the party’s central election committee, the apex body for selection of candidates during elections.

Party sources said on Monday that Gehlot would become a member of the key committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi with immediate effect. Gehlot, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, was recently appointed the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation and training of party cadres.

A meeting of the central election committee is likely to be held tomorrow to discuss party candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka. The Congress is seeking to remain in power in the southern state under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 12 and the counting of votes will be held on May 15

