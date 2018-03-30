Ashok Gehlot appointed as Congress general secretary ahead of Rajasthan elections

Ashok Gehlot has replaced Janardan Diwedi as Congress general secretary. (Express file photo) Ashok Gehlot has replaced Janardan Diwedi as Congress general secretary. (Express file photo)

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was on Friday appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-charge, Organisation, Training. Gehlot has replaced Janardan Dwiwedi. Dwiwedi, in May 2009, took charge from Veerappa Moily as Manager of Media Department of Congress in addition to serving as the party General Secretary.

Gehlot, former Rajasthan chief minister, was entrusted the responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, ahead of assembly polls in the state late last year. PTI quoted sources as saying that the 66-year-old, who has thanked the party workers of Gujarat for extending support to him during the assembly elections, will concentrate on the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, where he is already campaigning.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed MP Rajeev Satav as in-charge of the party’s affairs in Gujarat and former union minister Jitendra Singh as its man in charge of Odisha.

In another order, Gandhi appointed Lalji Desai as the chief organiser of the All India Congress Seva Dal, replacing Mehendra Joshi.

