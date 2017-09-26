Ashok Choudhary removed as chief of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee

Ashok Choudhary, President, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee at his Patna Resident. (Express Photo by Ravi S. Sahani) Ashok Choudhary, President, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee at his Patna Resident. (Express Photo by Ravi S. Sahani)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday relieved Ashok Choudhary from the post of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief with immediate effect. This came days after Choudhary accused party insiders of fuelling rebellion against him with the “false propaganda” that he was making attempts to split the party.

“Some AICC leaders are behind the crisis in the Congress in Bihar…they are fuelling rebellion against me by alleging that I am making attempts to break the party in favour of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to replace me from PCC president’s post with their favourite,” Ashok Choudhary had said.

Earlier this month, Choudhary did not go to Delhi on being summoned by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for a meeting to stem the crisis in Bihar arising after the collapse of the Grand Alliance.

The Congress has 27 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

