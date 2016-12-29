Ashok Chavan seeks judicial probe of cash seizures

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan. (File Photo) Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan. (File Photo)

Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday demanded judicial probe into the cases where demonetised currency worth crores of rupees was seized from persons and institutions connected to the ruling BJP. State Congress president Ashok Chavan said scrapped notes worth crores of rupees were seized from private vehicle of Maharashtra Co-operation Minister Subhash Deshmukh. Old notes belonging to Vaidyanath Co-op Bank (controlled by BJP MP Pritam Munde) were seized in the last few days.

Watch What Else is Making News



He also cited examples of dubious transactions allegedly involving BJP leaders in Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar, before and after the demonetisation.

“We don’t expect the government to investigate these cases. So the judiciary should take suo moto notice of the developments since demonetisation and order a probe,” he said.

As the 50-day period — which the Prime Minister had said would be needed for things to normalise — was ending, banks should lift restrictions on cash withdrawals, he demanded.

After the demonetisation flopped, government started promoting cashless economy for the benefit of foreign firms which are in the business of digital payment, he alleged.

Government changed (cash withdrawal/deposit) rules 64 times since November 8, Chavan said, adding, “Queues outside banks and ATMs are still there, ATMs have no cash. Terrorist activities on border haven’t subsided and soldiers from Maharashtra were martyred (in Kashmir)….corporates are laying off employees; small-scale industry, farmers have suffered while loans of wilful defaulters are written off.”