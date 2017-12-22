Adarsh scam: Truth has ultimately prevailed, says Ashok Chavan as Bombay HC rejects prosecution nod

Soon after the Bombay High Court set aside the prosecution sanction against him in Adarsh Housing Society scam on Friday, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan said “truth has ultimately prevailed”.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, ANI quoted Chavan as saying: “The truth has ultimately prevailed, we always had full faith in the country’s judiciary.”
Chavan also alleged that the issue was politically used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) around 2014 to “malign” the image of the Congress.
Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court ruled that the order passed by the Maharashtra Governor granting sanction to the CBI to prosecute Chavan in the scam cannot be sustained. A bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Sadhana Jadhav quashed the Governor’s prosecution order.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Chavan challenging Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao’s decision granting sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in the Adarsh Housing Society scam. The bench had made Rao a respondent in the matter.
In the order, the court, however, held that ” it was permissible for the Governor, the sanctioning authority, to review or reconsider the earlier decision of the erstwhile Governor not to grant sanction to prosecute the petitioner (Ashok Chavan) in terms of the fresh material which had surfaced after the earlier sanction was refused”.
In February last year, Governor Rao had granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Chavan for offences of criminal conspiracy and cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, in December 2013, Rao’s predecessor Governor K Sankaranarayanan had restrained CBI from initiating proceedings against Chavan.
“The material which is required to be considered by the sanctioning authority is not limited to the evidence collected by the investigating agency during the course of investigation,” said Justice Ranjit More. The court, however, held that such material must be admissible and capable of being converted to evidence which can be substantiated at the trial stage.
In an earlier affidavit filed by the investigating agency, it had said that it had approached the Governor for the second time seeking sanction as there was additional and fresh material against Chavan.
The CBI has relied on the report submitted by a two-member judicial commission set up by the government to inquire into the Adarsh scam and an earlier order of the court.
“Neither the extract of Justice J A Patil Commission report nor the order passed by the Single Judge of the court are admissible as evidence and, therefore, it cannot be considered. In the absence of fresh material, the Governor has no jurisdiction to review the order of the erstwhile Governor,” said the court.
The court, meanwhile, added that the challenge by the petitioner to the order of the Governor can be entertained at pre-trial stage since the same passed without there being fresh material.
Appearing for the CBI, Hiten Venegaonkar had earlier told the high court that the validity of the Governor’s February 2016 order granting sanction to prosecute former CM Ashok Chavan in the case can only be tested in the trial court.
Appearing for Chavan, senior counsel Amit Desai had argued that the 2016 order was motivated by change in political circumstances and not by any change in material aspects of the case.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 7:04 am8 September 2006 date of appointment of one judge in mumbai HC by Congress Govt and 23 January 2012 date of appointment of another judge in Mumbai high court from ADVOCATE quota BOTH of them.Time has come when Judges should be appointed in other states only as in Harish Rawat case too judge Rawat was appointed by Rawat himself from professorship to high court judgeship although rulings appears always correct as powers are mighty .i do not comment about integrity of anyone judge but how long will trial in corruption continue to be victim of technicalities favouring rich and mighty only who can afford advocates on high feesReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 9:03 pmShame to Bombay High Court for not allowing this goon to be prosecuted under the PMLA.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 8:34 pmThe judiciary is corrupt. The judiciary takes 20 years to decide terrorist cases!!! This is not the last. More such rulings are comming. The judges are put in place by politicians. To get justices is not hard. One question can be ask the individual, judges and politicians to prove their income. Judges and politicians are multi millionaires on government ry. Go figure.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 8:35 pms a l a r yReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 7:58 pmHidden Deal at last prevailed. Modi g every Indian is accountable in court of law, irrespective of any economical class or political party. If you try to delude the very functioning of our system, we will not take even second to dethrone you. Nation is first pls don't compromise on it, you are free for other politics, we will not interfere.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 7:30 pmYesterday only, undeserving people were let go in 2G case by an honourable judge. Today, a CM who apparently misused office bene ing friends and relatives, is let go by another honourable judge. While both these decisions should be appealed earnestly, one fears that concept of 'friendly, neighbourhood judges dispensing justice' seems to be emerging. Zaroor daal mein kuch kala hai.Reply
