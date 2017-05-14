Ashish Khetan writes to Rajnath over death threats

Ashish Khetan (File photo) Ashish Khetan (File photo)

Senior AAP leader and vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Ashish Khetan, Saturday wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking action against an alleged death threat he received from “fringe Hindu groups”. Khetan alleged that in a letter received on May 9 at his office in Daryaganj, he was threatened that he would “meet the same fate as Dabholkar and Pansare”.

“It’s time to give a hisaab of all your filthy activities. Hindi consciousness has awakened. We are fighting for Hindu society, nation and Dharma. All devout Hindus are getting united… As you can see, we know where you live. Get ready to meet the same fate as Dabholkar and Pansare!” read the purpoted letter. Khetan, a former journalist, maintained that he had received a similar letter in July last year. Despite sending a complaint to the Commissioner of Police, he claimed he had received “no response”.

“The letter sent to me is a chilling reminder of the growing confidence of anti-national forces who want to exterminate all dissenting voices… The language used in the letter is seemingly similar to many threats that Dabholkar had received…,” Khetan said in his letter to the Home Minister.

“I would like to urge you not to treat this is as an individual matter. I am writing this on behalf of scores of journalists, activists, artists, writers and ordinary citizens across the country who have been threatened…,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now