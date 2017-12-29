After being snubbed by Rahul Gandhi, Cong MLA apologises for slapping woman constable

After being snubbed by party president Rahul Gandhi, Congress MLA Asha Kumari issued an apology for slapping a woman constable in Shimla. However, she accused the constable of abusing and pushing her. “She( woman constable) abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restrain, I am her mother’s age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologise,” said Kumari.
Rahul Gandhi disapproved the MLA’s action of slapping the woman police constable on duty saying no one has a right to raise hand against someone. “I am not happy at it. This is no way. No one has a right to raise hand against someone, at least not the Congress culture. I will not tolerate indiscipline in the party,” said Gandhi at a Congress party meeting later.
Earlier in the day, a video of the Congress MLA hitting the woman constable went viral. Kumari allegedly slapped the constable as she was stopped by the police from entering party president Rahul Gandhi’s review meeting in Shimla.
The Congress meeting was to assess the party workers’ performance and review the loss of the party in the recently concluded Himachal Pradesh elections.
Asha Kumari is the All India Congress Committee secretary and AICC in-charge of Punjab and also a member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Dalhousie.
