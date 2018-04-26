Asaram verdict: Turned away by Jodhpur, Shahjahanpur police, family lodged zero FIR in Delhi

Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in Jodhpur (File) Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in Jodhpur (File)

Turned away by the Jodhpur and Shahjahanpur police, a 16-year-old girl and her parents had reached Delhi on August 21, 2013, even as their tormentor, self-styled ‘godman’ Asaram Bapu addressed hundreds of his followers at the Ramlila Ground here.

Only six days ago, on the night of August 15, the ‘godman’ had raped the teenager at his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur. After failing to meet the co-workers of Asaram, the teen and her family went to the special branch office in the Police Bhawan where they told the duty officer (DO) at the reception that they wanted to lodge a complaint against the ‘godman’.

The DO told them to meet the SHO of Kamla Market police station and dropped the family at the police station around 4.50 pm. But the family was yet to make any headway as the entire staff of the police station had been stationed at the Ramlila Ground for providing security for Asaram’s rally.

“Around 5.45 pm, the family met the DO again, who informed the then SHO (of Kamla Market police station) Pramod Joshi, after he returned from the Ramlila Ground. Joshi immediately met them…The family narrated their ordeal in front of a woman officer, alleging that the godman had raped the teenager on the intervening night of August 15 and 16, 2013, at an ashram in Jodhpur,” an officer said. They also claimed that the Jodhpur and Shahjahanpur police had refused to lodge an FIR.

Later, Joshi along with Inspector B K Singh approached the then DCP (Central) Alok Kumar about the high-profile case. “Around 6.30 pm, Kumar intimated his seniors at Delhi Police Headquarters (about the case,” the police officer added.

Almost after three hours, SHO Joshi got a call from the DCP’s office and he was asked to send the girl for medical examination before registering an FIR. “She was then taken to a nearby hospital where her medical examination was conducted. On the next day the police recorded her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC,” the police officer said.

Police lodged a zero FIR under Section 376 of the IPC and sections of the POCSO Act at Kamala Market police station. “The girl along with her parents was sent to Jodhpur in a car and one sub-inspector along with woman investigation officer was sent with them,” an officer said.

A special court in Jodhpur has convicted Asaram in the case.

