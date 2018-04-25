Asaram, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Nithyananda and more: The ‘godmen’ who faced criminal cases

There is a history of ‘godmen’ in the country who have become centres of controversies over allegations, and sometimes convictions, of sexual abuse or rape cases. There is a history of ‘godmen’ in the country who have become centres of controversies over allegations, and sometimes convictions, of sexual abuse or rape cases.

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was on Wednesday convicted of raping a 16-year-old school girl from Uttar Pradesh at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013. The girl was reportedly brought to Asaram on the pretext of curing her of “evil spirits”. He has been also been named as an accused in another rape case in which two sisters from Gujarat have named him and his son, Narayan Sai, of sexually assaulting them. There is a history of ‘godmen’ in the country who have become centres of controversies over allegations, and sometimes convictions, of sexual abuse or rape cases. Here is a list of such offenders:

Asaram Bapu

Convicted on Friday in the 2013 case of a minor’s rape, Asaram Bapu, who has often called himself a “bhagwan”, faces rape charges in another case where two sisters from Gujarat’s have claimed that Asaram and his son Narayan Sai sexually assaulted them on many occassions and confined them illegally between 2001 and 2006 at one of their ashrams.

IN 2008, Asaram was at the centre of controversy when mutilated bodies of two children were found near his ashram in Motera, Gujarat, on July 3. Asaram was accused of practising ‘black magic’. In July, 2009, CID officials in their affidavit in the Gujarat High Court, had said that a lie detector test conducted on the sadhaks of the ashram had confirmed that ‘black magic’ was being performed. In November of the same year, the CID (Crime) has booked seven sadhaks of the ashram for negligence.

After the December 16, 2012 gangrape case in New Delhi, Asaram had, at one of his sermons, said the victim should have pleaded with her rapists to let her go, should have regarded them as her “bhaiya (brother)”, instead of resisting rape, claiming that this could have saved her life. He had later added, “Galti ek taraf se nahi hoti hai (mistakes do not happen from one side).”

Narayan Sai:

Asaram Bapu’s son Narayan Sai is currently in jail for sexually assaulting a woman at one of Asaram’s ashrams between 2002 and 2005. Sai has also been accused of sexually abusing eight other girls, some of whom were his followers.

In November 2016, another case was lodged against Sai by a journalist who had alleged that he had sexually harrassed her when she had gone to his Karol Bagh ashram in New Delhi to get his interview. The woman had claimed she had been advised by her channel head not to lodge a complaint against Sai.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

This was one self-styled godman who had his followers dancing to his tunes, quite literally. An actor, singer, film-maker ‘miracle-worker’, healer, showman and many more, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gained followers with his religious sermons and entertained them by acting in films and performing shows.

The 50-year-old was convicted in two rape cases on August 25, 2017. One of the victims in question had written to then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 asking for action to be taken against him, stating that Singh held too much clout for her to go to the police against him.

What followed his conviction were riots across the state of Haryana, particularly in Panchkula and Sirsa, where his followers went berserk. Violence had touched the national capital as well, with Dera Sacha Sauda followers torching a parked train at the Anand Vihar terminal.

Singh had also been implicated in the alleged murders of at least two of his followers, as well as a journalist investigating his practices.

Swami Nithyananda:

Nithyananda’s face was plastered all over television screens when video clippings of him cropped up showing him purportedly engaging in sexual acts with a Tamil actress in March 2010. He had claimed then that he was only practising the shavasana, a yoga posture, at the time. He also claimed to be impotent and, therefore, incapable of intercourse.

He was also accused of rape by a former follower. According to reports, the police had found drugs, condoms and other contrabands when his ashrams were raided.

Nithyananda was finally nabbed from Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on April 21, 2010, and later let off on bail. Two years later, though, he landed again in soup when a US-based woman claimed that Nithyananda had abused her for five years.

Sant Swami Bhimanand:

Shiv Murat Dwivedi alias Ichchadhari Sant Swami Bhimanand Ji Maharaj Chitrakoot Wale allegedly amassed wealth to the tune of crores by allegedly running a sex racket. He is also accused of running a website for flesh trade.

On February 25, 2010, he was held with two air hostesses on account of running prostitution ring for almost a decade in the national capital. On March 9 of the same year, MCOCA charges for flesh trade were slapped on him.

To top it all, he was purportedly seen in a video doing the ‘naagin dance’, seemingly under the influence of alcohol.

Jayendra Saraswathi:

Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, chief priest of the Kanchi Mutt, was an accused in the murder case of one Sankararaman, a manager at the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kanchipuram, who had been stabbed to death on September 3, 2004 in the Devarajasami temple. He was arrested in connection with the case in November, 2004.

Swami Amrit Chaitnya:

Self-styled godman Santosh Madhavan alias Swami Amrit Chaitanya was arrested in 2008 on charges of rape of minor girls as well as cheating an NRI woman. He was convicted by a Kerala court of embezzling money from his followers as well as the rape of four minors.

