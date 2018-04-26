Asaram verdict: Signboard named after godman removed in MP

The mayor’s action came in the wake of demands that places named after Asaram be rechristened The mayor’s action came in the wake of demands that places named after Asaram be rechristened

Within hours of Asaram’s conviction, a signboard at a bus stand named after the self-styled godman on the Airport Road here was removed by Mayor and BJP leader Alok Sharma, who was accompanied by Bhopal Municipal Corporation staff.

Condemning Asaram, Sharma announced that no bus stand or square in the city will be named after the controversial godman. The mayor’s action came in the wake of demands that places named after Asaram be rechristened and a tweet earlier in the day by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who promised suitable action.

Nobody is above the law, Chouhan said and promised “appropriate action” on an activist’s demand that two places in Bhopal be renamed.

