Asaram rape case: Supreme Court directs UP, Haryana to provide security to witnesses

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to provide full protection to the witnesses in the Asaram Bapu case.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri and also comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan passed the interim order Friday after hearing the plea filed by the lawyer for the four witnesses.

Utsav Bains, the advocate for petitioners, argued before the court and sought full protection of the four witnesses in the case.

Bains also sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged murder of various witnesses in the case.

He also sought a national witness programme to provide safety and security to all witnesses irrespective of all cases.

According to reports, out of 10 witnesses in connection with the case, seven have been attacked while three witnesses were killed.

The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013, and since then he is in prison.

A teenager had accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her during celebration in a village near Jodhpur ashram.

The Gujarat Government had earlier told the top court division bench that the rape case registered against Asaram would very likely proceed in an expeditious manner, adding that the trial would be completed within six months so the bail should not be granted to him in the case.

