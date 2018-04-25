Asaram Bapu rape case verdict LIVE UPDATES: Judge arrives at Jodhpur jail; verdict likely before 10 am
Asaram Bapu rape case verdict LIVE UPDATES: A special SC/ST court will deliver its judgment in Jodhpur Central Jail as per orders of the Rajasthan High Court. Section 144 has been imposed in the city, preventing assembly of more than four people.
Asaram Bapu rape case verdict LIVE UPDATES: The self-styled godman is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in August 2013 (Express Photo/File)
Asaram Bapu rape case verdict: The self-styled godman will be present in a makeshift Jodhpur court today where the verdict will be delivered in a rape case against him. Security has been heightened across the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana where Asaram Bapu has a huge following. The Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday asked the three states to deploy additional forces in sensitive areas and ensure law and order is maintained following the judgment.
A special SC/ST court will pronounce its verdict against Asaram and four of his associates, Sanchita alias Shilpi, Sharad Chandra alias Sharat Chandra, Prakash and Shiva alias Sava Ram Hethvadiya. They are accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in August 2013. All the accused, except Asaram who is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, are currently out on bail. Asaram has denied the charges levelled against him.
Asaram Bapu case: Rajasthan HC says deliver verdict inside jail
Earlier this month, the Rajasthan High Court directed a trial court that was hearing the sexual assault case against Asaram Bapu, to pronounce its judgment inside the Jodhpur Central Jail. This, the court said, was to prevent breach of law and order situation in Jodhpur.
The police had sought permission to hold the proceedings for pronouncement of judgment in the case inside the jail premises inorder to avoid clashes between the security forces and Asaram Bapu's followers after the verdict is delivered. Following this, the division bench passed the order.
A 16-year-old girl has accused self-styled godman Asaram Bapu and four others — Sanchita alias Shilpi, Sharad Chandra alias Sharat Chandra, Prakash and Shiva alias Sava Ram Hethvadiya — of raping her on the intervening night of August 15 and 16, 2013 at an ashram in Jodhpur. All of the accused are out on bail, except Asaram, who has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail since 2013. He has unsuccessfully moved 12 bail applications.
Security for the victim who alleged rape by Asaram Bapu
Police have been deployed at the residence of the victim and complainant who is from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The father of the victim, expressing complete faith in the judiciary, has said he is confident that justice will be delivered.
Asaram Bapu rape case verdict expected by 10 am
The verdict is likely to be delivered before 10 am this morning. The judge will arrive shortly, and the court will convene. The Rajasthan High Court, earlier this month, directed the special court to conduct proceedings in the Jodhpur Central Jail. It was hearing a petition by the Rajasthan state police which said this would ensure safety to Asaram.
Asaram follower detained in Jodhpur
The police have detained a follower of Asaram Bapu who reached Jodhpur Central Jail this morning with a garland, reports news agency ANI.
What is the case lodged against Asaram?
In August 2013, a 16-year-old girl alleged she was raped by Asaram and four of his associates as an Ashram owned by him in Jodhpur. The minor claimed she was brought to the Ashram under the pretext of curing her of "evil spirits". A case was lodged against the five accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Asaram, who tried to resist being arrested by citing ill health and death of a relative, was arrested and has been in custody since 2013. The verdict will be pronounced in Jodhpur Central Jail, where he is lodged, as per orders by the Rajasthan High Court.
The judge has arrived at the Jodhpur Central Jail. Remember, on orders from the Rajasthan High Court, the verdict will be pronounced on the premises of the jail, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged since 2013. The court will convene now, and the verdict is likely before 10 am. Apart from Asaram, there are four others — Sanchita alias Shilpi, Sharad Chandra alias Sharat Chandra, Prakash and Shiva alias Sava Ram Hethvadiya — accused in the case. They are expected to be in court for the verdict as well.
The Delhi Police is on high alert today ahead of the verdict. A senior official says the police has been given instructions in case supporters of Asaram Bapu gather after the judgment. "We are in touch with police forces from neighbouring states to avert any untoward incident. Senior officers from districts and SHOs of police stations concerned have been directed to keep a watch in their respective areas," he is quoted as saying by PTI.
In several ashrams, prayers are underway for a judgment in favour of Asaram Bapu. As reported by ANI, in Asaram's ashrams in Varanasi and Bhopal, supporters are offering prayers. The verdict is likely before 10 am this morning. It will be delivered from the Jodhpur Central Jail, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged since 2013.
Jodhpur police commissioner Ashok Rathore, on security arrangements in the city, said, "We are patrolling and checking all places of stay in the city. We have also set up checkposts at various strategic points to check vehicles entering the city." All three states, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana, which are under a blanket of heavy security today, have a large number of followers of Asaram.
Two sisters from Surat, Gujarat, in separate complaints, have accused Asaram and his son Narayan Sai of rape and illegal confinement. The elder sister has accused him of repeated sexual assaults between 2001 and 2006 when she was staying at his ashram near Ahmedabad. Trial for this case has not begun.
Ever since the beginning of the trial in 2014, several witnesses have been attacked and even killed by Asaram supporters. Asaram’s personal aide, Amrut Prajapati, who was a key witness in the case was shot dead in May 2014. Another associate, Akhil Gupta, who worked as a cook at the ashram, was killed the following year in Muzaffarnagar. In February 2015, Rahul Sachan, a witness in the rape case, was stabbed at the Jodhpur court premises. In May 2015, two unidentified assailants shot at Mahender Chawla, a key witness in the sexual abuse case against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai. Later in November that year, a key witness, Rahul Sachan, went missing from Kaiserbagh bus stand in Lucknow. A CBI inquiry was ordered to probe his missing.
If convicted today in the rape case, Asaram Bapu could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years or awarded a maximum life term, according to prosecution lawyers.
Asaram's arrest from Indore had led to demonstrations back in 2013 with his supporters stopping several trains and blocking highways. The self-styled godman has moved at least 12 bail applications in the last five years, all of which have been rejected. This isn't the only case lodged against Asaram. He is also accused of raping two sisters in Surat, Gujarat — the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directed the prosecution to complete its trial in five weeks. In the pictures below, protesters are seen burning an effigy of Asaram Bapu in Indore while supporters stage protests against his arrest (File Photos)
Additional forces are deployed in three states — Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat — to ensure law and order is maintained following the verdict. In Jodhpur, where the verdict will be delivered, Section 144 has been imposed. The measures have been taken in light of the violence which was witnessed following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a court in Mohali in connection with a rape case last year.
In August 2013, a 16-year-old girl alleged she was raped by Asaram and four of his associates as an Ashram owned by him in Jodhpur. The minor claimed she was brought to the Ashram under the pretext of curing her of "evil spirits". A case was lodged against the five accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
