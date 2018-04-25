Asaram Bapu rape case verdict LIVE UPDATES: Judge arrives at Jodhpur jail; verdict likely before 10 am

Asaram Bapu rape case verdict LIVE UPDATES: The self-styled godman is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in August 2013 (Express Photo/File) Asaram Bapu rape case verdict LIVE UPDATES: The self-styled godman is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in August 2013 (Express Photo/File)

Asaram Bapu rape case verdict: The self-styled godman will be present in a makeshift Jodhpur court today where the verdict will be delivered in a rape case against him. Security has been heightened across the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana where Asaram Bapu has a huge following. The Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday asked the three states to deploy additional forces in sensitive areas and ensure law and order is maintained following the judgment.

A special SC/ST court will pronounce its verdict against Asaram and four of his associates, Sanchita alias Shilpi, Sharad Chandra alias Sharat Chandra, Prakash and Shiva alias Sava Ram Hethvadiya. They are accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in August 2013. All the accused, except Asaram who is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, are currently out on bail. Asaram has denied the charges levelled against him.

The verdict will be delivered in Jodhpur Central Jail as per orders of the Rajasthan High Court. Section 144 has been imposed in the city, preventing assembly of more than four people.