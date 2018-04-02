Thrown out of home, Asansol riot victims find shelter at refugee camp: In pictures

Over 250 people have taken shelter in relief camps in Asansol following the clashes that broke out last week. (Express photo/Subham Dutta) Over 250 people have taken shelter in relief camps in Asansol following the clashes that broke out last week. (Express photo/Subham Dutta)

A week after three persons were killed in violent clashes which broke out in Ranigang and Asansol districts of West Bengal over Ram Navami celebrations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sought a report from the government and ordered the directorate general (DG) (investigation) to conduct a spot inquiry into the case.

Expressing concerns over the present situation, the rights panel issued the notice to the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and DG, seeking a detailed report in four weeks, senior officials said.

Two police officers were also severely injured in the clashes between two groups and over a dozen houses were burnt and shops were ransacked. On Sunday, defying prohibitory orders under section 144A, a BJP delegation, formed by party chief Amit Shah, visited the affected areas to conduct an inquiry. The delegation visited relief camps and spoke to local residents who were affected by last week’s violence and submitted a report to the party chief.

The camp has come up in four buildings that are still under construction, each with four floors. Every floor has two rooms, each room with a small space for a kitchen, and space for a common bathroom to be shared by the residents of both rooms.

These are meant to be BPL quarters in New Colony; as of now, neither the kitchens nor the bathrooms have been built. Men, women and children bathe and defecate in the open, beside a local canal since there are no toilets.

The families hail from various riot-affected areas of Asansol where their houses were either ransacked or burnt. Their meals come from a community kitchen set up by locals.

Locals have pooled in money for buying clothes and medicines for children. After dark, young locals take turns at guarding the camp.

On Sunday, a delegation of BJP MPs visited the camp. "We got only promises. We want to return home, we want to get back our lives. When will that happen? The police ran away when we were attacked; what can we expect them to do?" said one of the residents.

The areas were also visited by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, on Saturday, who held an hour-long review meeting with senior police and administration officials. He, however, did not visit any of the minority-dominated areas, with police officers saying “he never asked to go” and “if he had, it would have been difficult to take him there”.

Till now, 60 persons have been arrested in Asansol and police have recovered some arms, a top IPS officer told The Indian Express.

