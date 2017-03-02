ASAK rebel leader Reding T Sangma surrenders with seven others

The A’Chik Songna An’Pachakgipa Kotok (ASAK) self-styled commander-in-chief Reding T Sangma along with seven others has surrendered with arms before the police in South Garo Hills District.

The entire ASAK militant group led by Reding alias Saljapang of Mindikgre surrendered before the district police chief Abraham T Sangma today in presence of church leaders, members of peace forum and NGOs, the police said.

Reding (37) also deposited one HK rifle along with 128 rounds of HK ammunition, one HK magazine, three SBBL gun, cartridges, four walkie-talkie sets, 22 electronic detonators and explosive powders and some other items.

The other surrendered cadres include Tengrang A Sangma alias Gring, Pintu R Marak alias Waira, Kiljang M Sangma alias Amrak, Seldom K Sangma alias Jorai, Hame Ch Marak, Biani Ch Marak and Tengman M Sangma, the police said.