Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes SC order on national anthem 

Asaduddin Owaisi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma/File) Asaduddin Owaisi (Express Photo by Anil Sharma/File)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court order which made playing of national anthem in cinema halls before screening of movies optional. “This is a very good decision. I welcome this. People will have relief and the BJP would be restless,” Owaisi said, speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made the playing of national anthem in cinema halls before screening of movies optional, modifying its earlier order of November 30, 2016. Alleging that the BJP has linked “every issue with nationalism”, Owaisi said the apex court has put a halt to it. He claimed that many people, especially those from the minority community and persons with disabilities, were harassed by “so-called vigilantes” by misusing the previous order.

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said the national anthem should be played on solemn occasions such as Independence Day and government functions. “Playing of national anthem is a very proud moment for every Indian. But to say that it should be played in cinema halls, that was completely wrong,” he said.

