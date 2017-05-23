Asaduddin Owaisi wants health spending in India to be as high as two per cent of GDP

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said if the government chose to ignore the health budget than health indicators in the India would be ”below that of sub-Saharan countries”’. MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said if the government chose to ignore the health budget than health indicators in the India would be ”below that of sub-Saharan countries”’.

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday pitched for increasing the country’s health budget to two per cent of GDP.

“The health budget of our country is not reaching two per cent of GDP. The National Family Health Survey of 2015-16 report itself clearly states that the government needs to focus more on health in India,” he said.

Owaisi, the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was speaking after releasing the ‘Family Health Survey’ conducted by an NGO in Hyderabad.

Citing the National Family Health Survey, he said 46 per cent children born are under-weight and 48 per cent are “stunted”.

“If the government does not focus on this and if we don’t spend two per cent of GDP on health sector, then the health indicators in the country would be below that of sub-Saharan countries,” Owaisi said.

He said his party would appeal to the government to focus on improving the health standards.

Facilities like neo-natal centre need to be set up at government hospitals in the old city of Hyderabad, he said.

The health personnel in government hospitals also need to step up their services, Owaisi said.

Expressing concern over the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, he said more generic drug shops need to be opened.

The MIM would take up with the government the issues raised in the survey, like the prevalence of TB and a section of the poor not having PDS cards.

