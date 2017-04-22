Asaduddin Owaisi slams Ravi Shankar Prasad for saying BJP gave Muslims ‘sanctity’

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi (file photo). AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi (file photo).

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit back at Union Minister for Information Technology and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad for his comments that the BJP has given Muslims ‘sanctity’ despite not receiving votes from the community. “We (BJP) gave them sanctity? Who are ‘we’? It is the constitution that has given rights, our rights are protected under that,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Criticism to Prasad’s comments also came from the Opposition Congress. Senior Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid said: “I see no reason why someone should feel that a particular segment of society is unable to vote for them. We should see who does not vote for us & find why and see if it can be addressed. Don’t know from where has ‘sanctity’ come in.”

Prasad was speaking at the Mindmine Summit organised by the Hero group. In an interaction, Prasad was asked how would the government ensure that its tent was big enough to accommodate India’s multi-cultural society.

“We salute the diversity of India. There are two ways of looking at it and let me be very frank today. There has been a campaign against us for a long time. But today we are here because of the blessings of the people of India. We are ruling 15 states on our own. We have got 13 Chief Ministers. We are ruling the country. Have we victimised any Muslim gentleman working in industry or in service? Have we dismissed them? We don’t get Muslim votes, I acknowledge very clearly. But have we given them proper sanctity or not?” he said.

To prove his point, the minister cited the case of Padma Shri recipient Anwar-ul-Haq, a Jalpaiguri tea garden labourer who ferries sick people on his bike to hospitals.

“Through this example I would like everyone to know how we govern India. PM was very cagey about Padma awards. Your friends in Lutyens’ Delhi were the biggest beneficiaries of that. He decides I have to change it. There is this man named Anwar-ul-Haq. He is a majdoor in a tea garden in Jalpaiguri. His mother passed away because he could not get her medical aide. Now he has made his motorcycle an ambulance. He has saved 2000 lives.

“One day PMO rang him up and told him that the PM will speak to you. And PM said I am going to give you Padma Shree. You are really doing a great job. We never saw the religion of Anwar-ul-Haq or whether he has voted for us or not. And if there are certain uncalled for, irresponsible voices, the Prime Minister expresses a concern. The CMs express concern. Yogi (Adityanath) is a popular leader. You are seeing his instances of good governance and inclusive development.”

