Asaduddin Owaisi raises doubts over NIA’s terror probes, BJP slams him

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: File Photo) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: File Photo)

A day after the verdict in the Dilsukhnagar twin blast case, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked why the NIA was not showing any urgency in securing convictions in terror cases where “non-Muslims” were accused.

“Why can’t our Premier Investigation Agencies show same Urgency t convict all alleged terrorist cases Demolition BabriMasjid pending since 92,” Owaisi tweeted. In another tweet, he said: “Do not be surprised the way NIA is pursuing those Bomb Blast cases where accused are Non Muslims they will be exonerated bcos of Ache Din?”

The BJP slammed Owaisi for his remarks. “Owaisi thrives on communal agenda. He is trying to communalise a court verdict. Politicians of this kind have become parasites in Indian democracy,” BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said. He added that “the matter was decided by the court. Owaisi trying to communalise the incidents of terror as he is left with nothing”.

Casting aspersions on NIA probes, Owaisi had said, “Dilsukhnagar bomb blast accused can be convicted in 3 years. Why is it taking so long to convict those accused in blast cases of Mecca Masjid, Ajmer dargah, Malegaon? Can NIA throw some light?”

He, however, stated that he “accepted” the NIA special court’s verdict on Dilsukhnagar twin blasts in which 18 people were killed in February 2013.

“Dilsukhnagar blast court has given a verdict which must be accepted and terrorists should be punished,” he tweeted.